Tucson's hospitals managing a healthcare crisis as beds fill, patient transfers increase

Local hospitals are at or near capacity for COVID-19 patients and are utilizing the state’s healthcare emergency hotline to take in or move those seriously or critically ill.

While numbers fluctuate daily, all of Pima County’s hospitals and medical centers are now using the surge line set up by the state’s Department of Health Services for healthcare emergencies and patient transfers. In this case, the emergency is managing an exploding number of people ill with the virus that causes COVID-19.

It’s not just bed space, but equipment, supplies and staffing that might mean a patient has to move at any given time.

As of Tuesday morning, ICUs in both Banner hospitals in Tucson were at capacity as were Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital, where patients from Pima County are being treated as well as patients transferred here from the Navajo Nation, Yuma and Nogales.

The state reported 3,591 new cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 58,179. There have been 1,384 deaths in Arizona from COVID-19 and 42 new deaths were reported Tuesday.