Tucson's largest school district faces $8.5 million in coronavirus-related expenses

Tucson’s largest school district is facing a projected $8.5 million in costs and revenue losses related to school closures because of the coronavirus.

Thus far, TUSD has spent $3.5 million on Chromebooks for students who did not have a device at home for online learning, over $1 million in curriculum materials, and an ongoing $125,000 a month running two child care centers for children of front-line workers.

“Our costs are staggering,” says Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

The district is also facing a possible $3.5 million revenue loss from being heavily into the red on their food bill, Trujillo said.

The district receives federal funding to feed low-income children. However, even though TUSD is only feeding a quarter of the children they usually serve, and are therefore receiving a quarter of the federal dollars, the district has already purchased enough food to feed its standard number of children and is paying the same number of employees that would have been preparing that food.

The more than $1 million the district spent in curriculum materials includes a $70,000-a-week printing bill during the first month of closures, creating packets for children who couldn’t do their learning online, as well as emergency funding of $131,000, approved earlier this month to buy workbooks for grades K-4.

“We’re going to be probably clocking in at about $8.5 million in closure costs at this particular time,” Trujillo said.

To afford the Chromebooks, TUSD put some plans on hold they had for next year, including school parking lot improvements; adding more librarians in middle schools and music teachers in elementary schools; refurbishing music, band and sports equipment; and more.