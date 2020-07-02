Tucson's largest school district will start the year remotely on Aug. 10

Tucson's largest school district will start the upcoming year remotely, citing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and a continued increase in positive cases.
In a letter to parents on Thursday, July 2, TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said the district would launch remote learning on Aug. 10 and transition to on-campus learning — for families interested in that option — when it is deemed safe.
Instruction will be done via Zoom by TUSD teachers, along with recorded lessons and offline homework five days a week.
Trujillo said learning would be consistent with real-time classroom instruction.
Acknowledging that starting out the school year remotely is not ideal, Trujillo told parents he shared the stress of the ever-changing situation.
"Please know the safety and well-being of our students and staff are a top priority when we make decisions," he wrote.
Trujillo cited Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order issued earlier this week delaying in-person learning until Aug. 17, however, he called the date "aspirational" and said the decision to go remote was based on the possibility that it may be pushed back even further.
LOOKING AHEAD
In an effort to plan for when it is deemed safe to return, Tucson Unified asked parents to reserve a space in either teacher-facilitated remote learning from home or on-campus learning, with the option to change their preference until Aug. 1.
Once school gets underway, Trujillo said there will be defined timeframes in which a child could be transitioned from one learning option to another, if needed.
The district is also working to determine whether families have high-speed internet service at home that can be used for online instruction and whether a laptop with a camera is available for learning during the week for each child in the household.
The district noted that those who do not have access to either high-speed internet or laptops, would be contacted for support.
WHAT WILL REMOTE LEARNING LOOK LIKE?
For families electing to enroll in remote learning beyond the start of the school year, here's what the district says that will look like:
• clearly articulated schedules;
• interventions, as needed, through individual or small group online sessions;
• virtual participation in school programs, assemblies, and special events;
• special programming, like gifted education, dual language, Opening Minds through the Arts and advanced learning opportunities;
• the option to participate in extracurricular activities at the student's home schools following in-person guidelines and safety protocols;
• exceptional education teams working directly with families to accommodate Individualized Education Plans for students with special needs;
• technology and technical support provided.
WHAT WILL ON-CAMPUS LEARNING LOOK LIKE?
For families choosing on-campus learning once it is deemed safe to return, here's what TUSD says that will look like:
• modified classroom layouts to maximize physical distancing;
• required use of face coverings — masks or shields — per city and county mandates;
• preparing students for online learning in the event of a school closure;
• enhanced cleaning and safety protocols;
• special protocols for safe recesses, breakfast and lunch;
• no shared materials;
• extracurricular activities and high school athletics, following safety measures.
More details will be released over the next few weeks as the district prepares to launch remote learning on Aug. 10, Trujillo said. For information, go to tusd1.org/nextsteps2020.
