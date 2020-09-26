Tucson's latest COVID-19 hotspot: University of Arizona area

The number of new COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Pima County, but this time public-health experts are able to largely pinpoint the source of these new cases.

“I attribute the uptick in Pima County to the situation on the University of Arizona campus,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the UA’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “Our mitigation efforts didn’t work as well as we had hoped.”

The weekly total of new cases reported countywide between Sept. 13-19 was more than twice the amount reported in the last week of August, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date as of Saturday.

At the height of the pandemic, census tracts throughout Tucson saw elevated rates of cases, but the university area has been the city’s main hot spot since the beginning of September, according to an analysis of Pima County COVID-19 data by the Arizona Daily Star.

With new cases tapering elsewhere, Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said early indications are that they might be surviving the “university bump,” made up primarily of cases among UA students.

“I’m hoping that I’m not just being overly optimistic, but sort of based on what I know is coming from the university this week, based on what we know from the testing that we’ve done, I’m hoping that we will have a week where we actually went down in terms of the numbers of cases,” said Garcia, who cautioned that the reporting lag could change that outlook.