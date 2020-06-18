Tucson's new mask requirement could be superseded by expected county-wide rules

Hours before the Pima County Board of Supervisors is likely to set the parameters of a county-wide mask requirement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero implemented one of her own within city limits.

The discussions and actions taking here locally mirror those in towns, cities and counties across the state on Thursday in response to Gov. Doug Ducey, who the day before lifted restrictions on municipalities to take their own efforts to curb the coronavirus spread as the state becomes a hotspot for new cases.

For Romero, who had announced prior to Ducey’s Wednesday’s action that she would move forward with the mask requirement, she updated her emergency proclamation to require Tucsonans ages 2 years and older to wear a mask in public where physical distancing is difficult or impossible.

The order, which mirrors much of what is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and goes into effect Saturday at 6 a.m., extends to public settings, including indoor spaces such as gyms, restaurants, grocery stores, bars and ride-share services.

Exceptions include those who are eating or drinking in restaurants, any person that can’t wear a face mask because of a medical condition, and those who are exercising outdoors.