Tucson's new mask requirement could be superseded today by expected county-wide rules

Hours before the Pima County Board of Supervisors is likely to set the parameters of a countywide mask requirement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero implemented one of her own within city limits.

The discussions and actions transpiring locally mirror those in towns, cities and counties across the state on Thursday in response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of restrictions Wednesday on municipalities to take their own efforts to curb the coronavirus spread as the state becomes a hot spot for new cases.

Before Ducey’s action Wednesday, Romero announced that she would move forward with the mask requirement. She updated her emergency proclamation to require Tucsonans ages 2 years and older to wear a mask in public where physical distancing is difficult or impossible.

The order, which mirrors much of what is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and goes into effect Saturday at 6 a.m., extends to public settings, including indoor spaces such as gyms, restaurants, grocery stores, bars and ride-share services.

Exceptions include those who are eating or drinking in restaurants, any person who can’t wear a mask because of a medical condition, and those who are exercising outdoors.

The order carries a civil penalty of a $50 fine or five hours of community service, although Romero stressed that the focus will be on education and self-enforcement, as opposed to citations from Tucson police.