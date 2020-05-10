Tucson's ozone levels, with likely push from Phoenix, hit bad range for 1 day last week

A state Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman declined to comment directly on Drozd’s statement. But under the right weather conditions, ozone and the chemicals that form it — nitrogen oxide and volatile organic compounds — can be transported to Tucson regionally, spokeswoman Caroline Oppleman said.

“When ADEQ forecasts ozone in Tucson, not only do we look for periods of calm winds, which allow ozone to build up in the region, but we look for breezy winds that could transport ozone from the LA Basin or Phoenix,” Oppleman said.

“No matter where ozone originates, it is still very important that everyone do their part to limit their emissions no matter where they live.”

So far this year, Maricopa County has had seven bad air days when ozone exceeded the federal standard. That includes the day Tucson’s air exceeded the standard, the day before that and four days from the previous week.

“We don’t have it come down from Phoenix often. It’s more likely this time of the year, when it’s fairly breezy in the afternoon,” but calm at other times, Drozd said. “The addition of it being a hot day leads to more production of ozone.”