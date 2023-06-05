Tucson reached triple-digit temperatures Sunday for the second time this year, setting a new record for the longest period between the first and second occurrence of 100-degree days.

The mercury hit 101 at 3:58 p.m. Sunday, the highest 2023 temperature so far.

The previous triple-digit high was 35 days ago on April 30, making this the lengthiest gap between 100-degree days in a calendar year in Tucson weather records going back to 1894.

Monday's high was expected to be 101, with a 45% chance of reaching 102 and a 21% possibility of hitting 103.

Relief is in sight, though, as cooler temperatures are expected to settle in by the middle of the week and generally last through the rest of the month.

Tuesday through Sunday, highs in the 90s are expected. Breezy conditions are also in Tuesday's forecast.