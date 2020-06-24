Tucson's Reid Park Zoo announces death of lion

Reid Park Zoo announced the death of Shombay, an African lion, on Wednesday.

Shombay was almost 12 years old. He was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2016, the zoo said in a press release.

Veterinary staff had previously been able to administer fluids in Shombay’s hip, which helped mitigate the issue. It couldn't stop the kidney disease from progressing, however.

Recent blood tests showed a decline in kidney function and Shombay wasn’t participating in fluid sessions, the zoo said.

“These factors combined contributed to the zoo’s decision to humanely euthanize him on Wednesday morning,” the zoo said.

Shombay came to Reid Park Zoo in 2010 at two years old. He moved to the zoo to be with female lion Kaya. The two had several cubs, most of which are now at other zoos.

“Losing Shombay is particularly difficult for our team,” said director of zoo operations Sue Tygielski. “Our animal care and veterinary teams worked so hard to encourage him to participate in training sessions to help save his life. When he received these additional fluids, he would act more energetic. The team could see clear evidence of how their skills and dedication helped Shombay.”