Tucson's roaming bear captured

  • Updated

A bear was seen in a yard near Immaculate Heart High School on West Magee Road in Oro Valley on Wednesday. It wandering neighborhoods on the northwest side until being captured Saturday evening.

 Courtesy of Lindsay Stratigouleas

A young black bear that spent days roaming neighborhoods across Tucson's northwest side has been captured, officials said.

The bear, a female believed to be no more than two years old, was first spotted Wednesday. The bear was popular of social media, with videos showing it walking through yards and filling up on garbage.

Arizona Game and Fish officers captured and tranquilized the bear about 5:30 p.m. near West Ina Road and North La Canada Drive.

The bear was to be released in a remote location.

