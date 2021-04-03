Tucson's south side is a blistering heat island, study finds

“If you are a resident in the southern area of Tucson you need more electricity to cool your home to get comfortable temperatures. But you make the least amount of money.”

Often, such residents must choose between paying rent and paying utility bills to cool their home, but wealthier residents up north needn’t make that choice, he said.

Communities of color on “the front lines”

City of Tucson officials say they’re well aware of these disparities, although this study documents them in greater detail than past research.

They’re trying to help the city’s poorer neighborhoods, including those on the south side, with a program to promote “green infrastructure” using rainwater harvesting to grow vegetation. One reason is so people save money on water bills. The other is to conserve our drinking-water supplies.

Most notably, Mayor Regina Romero has pledged to get 1 million new trees planted by 2030. The effort will intensify this year, with particular attention to disadvantaged areas, after a slow start last year due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.