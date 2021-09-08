Tucson's sportsbooks not ready for Arizona's sports gambling kick-off

Beginning Thursday, sports betting will be legal in Arizona.

But in Tucson, expect a wait to do it in person.

Casino del Sol’s planned 4,000-square-foot sportsbook at 5655 W. Valencia Road is still being renovated and won’t be ready for Thursday’s big kickoff. Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, says it also plans to offer sports wagering. It plans to open its own sportsbook in the coming weeks but has provided few details.

Casino del Sol’s sportsbook is “physically not ready,” said CEO Kimberly Van Amburg, citing COVID-19-related production delays and shortages. “It just takes time. We’re on track to be done in the next month or so.”

In fact, just two of the state’s in-person sportsbooks are expected to be open for in-person betting on Thursday — those run by the Diamondbacks and the Suns in downtown Phoenix.

The state’s tribes must agree to an appendix to the gaming compact before opening sportsbooks on tribal land, said Max Hartgraves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Gaming.