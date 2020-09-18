Tucson's St. Joseph’s Hospital earns level one trauma center designation

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital has received a level one trauma center designation from the Arizona Department of Health Services, which means staff can provide critical care for patients with life-threatening injuries.

The new status will be effective starting Sunday for the hospital at 350 N. Wilmot Rd.

"We're really excited to provide this care for Southern Arizona," said the hospital's chief operating officer, Dr. Nikki Castel. "There's a huge need."

Banner-University Medical Center has been Southern Arizona’s only level one trauma center since 2003, typically handling about 5,000 trauma cases per year with a staff of 10 trauma surgeons as well as medical residents and clinical trauma fellows. The medical center, at 1625 N. Campbell Ave., can also take level two pediatric trauma patients and also provides a burn program for children and adults.

Both Castel and Dr. Francis Ali-Osman, a trauma surgeon and St. Joseph's Medical Director for trauma services, said the COVID-19 pandemic made the process that much more challenging this year, and they are proud of how hard staff worked toward this goal while also treating the novel virus.

"They didn't let COVID stop them from charging forward and taking care of high acuity patients," Castel said.