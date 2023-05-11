The animals of Reid Park Zoo have an expectant mother in their midst.

The zoo announced Thursday morning that a baby is on the way but did not release which species it belongs to.

Sonogram images shared by the zoo will be followed up with an official announcement Thursday at 1 p.m.

