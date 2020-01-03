Tumacácori park to offer shuttle to hikers on de Anza trail on 3 Sundays

The free shuttle between Tumacácori and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park will run on the second Sunday of January, February and March. Above, the Mission San José de Tumacácori.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star 2016

Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer a free shuttle to transport hikers who walk the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between Tumacácori and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park back to their starting point.

The service will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Sunday of January, February and March.

The shuttle will be available to take hikers back to their starting location whether it’s at Tumacácori or Tubac. The shuttle service will run continuously during these hours at both of the trailheads.

Trail conditions may vary throughout this period. If sections between Tumacácori and Tubac are impassable, the shuttle may run between Tumacácori and the trailhead on Palo Parado.

The four-mile stretch of the Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Hikers should wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather and carry water and snacks.

For more information go to nps.gov/tuma

