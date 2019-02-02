Tucsonans may find a newly paved Tumamoc Hill ready for use Monday morning, but only if weather permits.
Tumamoc is supposed to reopen at 6 a.m., but rain forecast for Sunday may cause a delay of up to two days for the road, which closed Jan. 22 for repaving.
The $200,000 project is equally funded by the University of Arizona and a UA College of Science crowdfunding campaign to improve the 1.5-mile road for walkers and researchers. So far, donors have raised 90 percent of the campaign’s $100,000 goal for the crowdfunded portion of the project.
A ribbon-cutting celebration scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. will also take place at the site, which was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1976.
“The new road is the first of many great things to come. It will enhance a site hundreds of Tucsonans use every day for health and rejuvenation and allow us to continue to execute the Desert Lab’s mission of research and education,” said Ben Wilder, the UA’s director of Tumamoc Hill.