Tumamoc Hill to close for 4 days

Road maintenance work next week will result in the closure of Tumamoc Hill, the popular exercise path on Tucson's west side.

The work will span the entire length of the 1.5-mile road that connects West Anklam Road to the hill's summit, the University of Arizona said in a news release.

Crews will close the road at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

The road is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, weather permitting.

"This short closure is a continued investment by the university in a community asset. Regular road maintenance like this will extend the life and safety of the Tumamoc Hill road for years to come," said Ben Wilder, director of the University of Arizona Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill. The road was repaved in 2018.

"We know many people walk Tumamoc for exercise and relaxation, and that closing for a few days will disrupt those plans," said Anna Seiferle-Valencia, Desert Laboratory research and outreach manager. "However, this project is looking at the big picture and will keep up the improvements we made in 2018 and ensure users will have a smooth, even surface for the foreseeable future."

Public access hours for the road on the 860-acre ecological preserve, is typically 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.