Tumamoc Hill's historic boathouse — yes, boathouse — sees new life

According to the management plan, the boathouse was renovated in 1982, but by the time Wilder unlocked the doors and opened it up in 2016, the floor was almost completely covered in pack rat droppings and other debris.

Late last year, the Desert Lab used $35,000 in state tax funds that were set to expire to get the boathouse fixed up enough to welcome visitors again. The building needed a new main door, roof stabilization, electrical upgrades, landscape cleanup and some minor repairs to its wood floor.

The work ended up costing a lot less than Wilder thought it would. "It’s amazing how you can really reactivate these spaces without spending a lot of money,” he said.

Three public events have been held at the boathouse since it was officially reopened in late November, but quite a bit of work remains to be done.

Wilder said the building lacks indoor plumbing or restrooms, and the roof is still so porous, it’s not safe to leave artwork or anything else inside that might be damaged by the elements.

Two weeks ago, they opened the doors to find a Cooper’s hawk perched on a table in the middle of the room, making a gruesome meal out of a dove.