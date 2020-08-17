You are the owner of this article.
TUSD, Amphitheater school board candidates sign on for virtual forums

The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson is hosting virtual candidate forums for two Tucson school district governing boards.

The forums for TUSD and Amphitheater school board candidates will live stream on the organization’s Facebook page and will stay up through Election Day, Nov. 3.

Watch the Tucson Unified forum on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. and the Amphitheater School District forum on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at facebook.com/lwvgreatertucson.

Amphitheater has three open seats. Incumbents Deanna M. Day, Scott K. Baker and Vicki Cox Golder are looking to retain their posts. Nathan Davis is also seeking a seat.

Tucson Unified will have three new board members come November. Those in the running are Adam Ragan, Cindy Winston, Joe Nicolas Pierson, Natalie Luna Rose, Ravi Grivois-Shah and Sadie Shaw.

Learn more at lwvtucson.org.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

