TUSD, Amphitheater school board candidates sign on for virtual forums

The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson is hosting virtual candidate forums for two Tucson school district governing boards.
The forums for TUSD and Amphitheater school board candidates will live stream on the organization’s Facebook page and will stay up through Election Day, Nov. 3.
Watch the Tucson Unified forum on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. and the Amphitheater School District forum on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at
facebook.com/lwvgreatertucson.
Amphitheater has three open seats. Incumbents Deanna M. Day, Scott K. Baker and Vicki Cox Golder are looking to retain their posts. Nathan Davis is also seeking a seat.
Tucson Unified will have three new board members come November. Those in the running are Adam Ragan, Cindy Winston, Joe Nicolas Pierson, Natalie Luna Rose, Ravi Grivois-Shah and Sadie Shaw.
Learn more at
lwvtucson.org.
A Legacy of Excellence
Lyriq Richards gets her computer, one of the awards she earned from A Legacy of Excellence, and one of 14 Tucson Unified School District African American seniors honored with a drive-in ceremony at Catalina High School, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2020. The scholarships and computers (plus a cupcake), totaled to $44,000. This is the 10th year of A Legacy of Excellence, which has recognized 44 high-achieving African American students and awarded more than $133,000 of scholarships in that time.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Legacy of Excellence
Senior Sabrea Colquitte has to pass her balloon forward as the rear seat window wouldn't open enough, during A Legacy of Excellence honoring 14 Tucson Unified School District African American seniors with a drive-in ceremony at Catalina High School, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Legacy of Excellence
Co-chair Natalie Clark pushes a pair of balloons into the van for John Mkyangu, one of 14 Tucson Unified School District African American seniors honored by A Legacy of Excellence with a drive-in ceremony at Catalina High School, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Legacy of Excellence
Hilary Gibbs has to wrestle a bit to get her balloons settled as A Legacy of Excellence honors 14 Tucson Unified School District African American seniors with a drive-in ceremony at Catalina High School, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Legacy of Excellence
Chair Jeffrey Sawyer talks with one of the recipients just before the start of a drive-in ceremony for A Legacy of Excellence recognizing 14 Tucson Unified School District African American seniors at Catalina High School, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Legacy of Excellence
Natalie Clark talks to one of the students, maintaining social distancing, as A Legacy of Excellence honors Tucson Unified School District 14 African American seniors with a drive-in ceremony at Catalina High School, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at
dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.