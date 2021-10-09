TUSD app, called first of its kind, connects students with free mental health support

This spring, Kinasha Brown received an email that shook her to her core.

Brown, the assistant superintendent for equity, diversity and inclusiveness for Tucson Unified School District, had received plenty of emails from students over her 15-year career in academics.

But this particular email — with the subject line "Where I am" — was different than any other.

A student explained in the email that they had found it difficult to turn in assignments on time in recent weeks and that the quality of their work had decreased, not due to laziness, but rather the "gradual deterioration of (their) mental well being."

The email detailed how since the start of the pandemic, district officials would try to give students hope that a return to in-person learning was on the horizon, but that hope was short-lived, as the county health department made it clear things were nowhere near back to normal. As the student's mental well being dwindled, the risk the coronavirus presented to their physical health and that of their family was the last thing on their mind, the email said.

The student told Brown they felt like they were drowning in the ocean with an anchor tied to each leg.