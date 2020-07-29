TUSD approves school reopening plan amid effort to keep campuses closed

Tucson's largest school district now has a framework for physically welcoming students back amid a global pandemic, but when that plan will be put into action is in question as TUSD makes an appeal to the state to keep its campuses closed.

Tucson Unified said Tuesday that when it submits its re-entry plan to the Arizona Department of Education for approval, it also plans to seek a waiver from the state to delay opening its campuses to students, even just as care centers, which the state is requiring starting Aug. 17 as a condition of receiving full funding.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest executive order says school districts can apply for such an exemption through the Arizona Department of Education if a county health department in conjunction with the state health department advises closing due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to request a waiver came after the Pima County Health Department on Tuesday issued an opinion based on public health data that it is not safe for schools to reopen for traditional in-person learning. The health department did, however, recommend that schools provide a place for at-risk students to go to on a limited basis.