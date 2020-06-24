TUSD board names new University High School principal

A new principal was appointed to University High School Tuesday.

Tucson Unified School District board members voted to promote former assistant principal Joel Bacalia to principal.

Bacalia spent four and a half years serving as assistant principal at University High School. He was formerly assistant principal of Pueblo High School.

“He is passionate and he has a vision for University High School that impressed the committee,” said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo when he recommended that the board approve Bacalia for the position.

According to his LinkedIn page, Bacalia was a Spanish teacher at Catalina foothills until 2013, before becoming an assistant principal at Pueblo.

He also taught advanced english in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico from 2002 to 2004.

Bacalia has a master's degree in educational leadership and is pursuing a doctorate degree in organizational development.

Former University High Principal Amy Cislak will become principal at Tanque Verde High School on July 1.

