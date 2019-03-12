A TUSD bus collision with a pickup at Mountain and Ft. Lowell on March 12, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Four Tucson Unified School District students were involved in a crash between a district-owned bus and a truck on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the crash at Mountain Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.

Karla Escamilla, a TUSD spokeswoman, said there were no injuries to the students. They were transferred to another bus and taken home, she said.

There were no additional injuries in the crash, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Detectives are investigating the crash.

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1