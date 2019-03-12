Four Tucson Unified School District students were involved in a crash between a district-owned bus and a truck on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon.
At about 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the crash at Mountain Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.
Karla Escamilla, a TUSD spokeswoman, said there were no injuries to the students. They were transferred to another bus and taken home, she said.
There were no additional injuries in the crash, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Detectives are investigating the crash.
No further information has been released.