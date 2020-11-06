TUSD delays opening schools until January as COVID-19 cases rise

TUSD is delaying opening schools for in-person instruction until at least Jan. 4 due to COVID-19 numbers increasing.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the community has to be more cautious, said Tucson Unified governing board member Adelita Grijalva, citing the most recent Pima County Health Department update on Nov. 4.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said in the update that, based on data from the end of October, the community is likely now experiencing significant transmission of COVID-19 and that people should avoid crowded, close and confined areas.

“Our cases have been rising incrementally every day,” Grijalva said. “And so if the pattern continues, it just seems to me it’s irresponsible of the district to open up classes in an environment where we are basically at the same place as we were in May when we weren’t allowed to have graduation ceremonies because of the risk of spread.”

Grijalva, along with board member Rachael Sedgwick, voted no during the school board meeting on Oct. 27 to open for hybrid in-person learning on Nov. 12.

During that meeting, the board approved giving Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo the authority to close or open schools during the pandemic without having to seek approval from the board.

“I’m glad that Dr. Trujillo made the choice, and I’m also glad that we were able to give him the authority to do that without having to have another meeting,” Grijalva said.

Grijlva says the board will have to discuss at future meetings whether the Jan. 4 date is safe.