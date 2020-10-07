TUSD delays school reopenings to November or later as COVID-19 continues

Tucson’s largest school district is pushing back its reopening date, potentially to mid-November or even later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo recommended delaying the start date for hybrid in-person learning until Nov. 12 to allow for more time to create a good instructional model, to assuage some of the concerns about the recent surge of coronavirus cases at the University of Arizona and to learn from the other school districts in the county, which have either already opened for hybrid learning or plan to in the next few weeks.

Although the Pima County Health Department has given schools the go-ahead to open for hybrid — a mix of in-person and online learning — one of the public health metrics the county and state has been relying on to predict school safety is in the red due to a recent spike at the UA. That heightens the risk for TUSD, which has six campuses that are close to the university.

The governing board’s decision to wait on selecting a start date came after a contentious debate where three board members voiced support for waiting to reopen schools, even for hybrid learning, until January. In recent weeks, the school district had been planning for an Oct. 19 start date.

Board members Rachael Sedgwick, Adelita Grijalva and Leila Counts, said making the decision to wait until the end of the semester would allow both teachers and families some surety on what the next quarter would look like rather than revisiting the topic every couple of weeks.