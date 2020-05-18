You are the owner of this article.
TUSD expands emergency child care to grocery store and food bank workers

TUSD is expanding its day care centers for the children of first responders to include the children of grocery store employees and food bank workers, after the governor announced an expansion to the Arizona Enrichment Centers program, which was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tucson Unified School District’s Infant and Early Learning Centers will continue their 50% discount rates, plus waiving registration and supplies fees until June 30.

The district is not receiving financial assistance from the state for this program.

To determine eligibility with TUSD, call the Brichta Center, 2110 W. Brichta Drive, at 225-1100; or the Schumaker Center, 510 N. Maguire Ave., at 731-5210.

The Arizona Enrichment Centers program will also continue to offer prioritized care and scholarships to eligible families through the end of July.

For more information, go to arizonaenrichmentcenters.az.gov.

National Merit Scholars are named

Eight Southern Arizona Arizona students have been named winners of 2020 National Merit Scholarship $2,500 awards.

The Southern Arizona winners include Quinn Agnew and Aerin McQuillen from University High in TUSD; Haseeb Irfan and Mira Raju from Catalina Foothills High School; Leah McCarthy from Basis Tucson North; John St. Louis from Basis Oro Valley; Derrick Silva from Real Salt Lake Academy High School; and Anna Miles from Benson High School.

The winners were selected from a pool of 15,000 finalists nationwide based on having the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, a news release said.

This year more than $30 million in scholarships will be awarded to about 7,600 students.

The first round of 1,000 recipients was announced on April 22 and the next two rounds will be announced on June 3 and July 13.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

