TUSD expands emergency child care to grocery store and food bank workers

TUSD expands emergency child care

TUSD is expanding its day care centers for the children of first responders to include the children of grocery store employees and food bank workers, after the governor announced an expansion to the Arizona Enrichment Centers program, which was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tucson Unified School District’s Infant and Early Learning Centers will continue their 50% discount rates, plus waiving registration and supplies fees until June 30.

The district is not receiving financial assistance from the state for this program.

To determine eligibility with TUSD, call the Brichta Center, 2110 W. Brichta Drive, at 225-1100; or the Schumaker Center, 510 N. Maguire Ave., at 731-5210.

The Arizona Enrichment Centers program will also continue to offer prioritized care and scholarships to eligible families through the end of July.

For more information, go to arizonaenrichmentcenters.az.gov.

