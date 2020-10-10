TUSD governing board candidates want to take on COVID-19, enrollment loss, budget transparency

He says the district has an existing structural deficit — which TUSD denies — and that while funding from the Cares Act stimulus package will help the district make it through the school year, it’s not known if the one-time funding source will make up for any enrollment loss the district suffers this year.

“It’s widely rumored that the drop in student enrollment for this school year will be at 2,000-plus students,” Pierson said. “This enrollment loss, if accurate, will result in an approximately $10 to $20 million-dollar budget hole that the new board will have to find a way to resolve ... the district will be in a difficult position of deep budget cuts and will need experienced financial leadership.”

Pierson says while enrollment decline would be partially attributable to COVID-19 it cannot be blamed for all the losses.

The district has not yet finalized this year's enrollment numbers or any projection due to challenges in identifying students that did not show up to school for the first 10 days of the school year, spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart said. TUSD expects that COVID-19 will impact the budget, but an estimate on any shortfall is still in development.

Pierson says he has the business experience and financial background needed to navigate current and future financial difficulties.