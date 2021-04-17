TUSD invests nearly $7 million to revamp arts, sports, pre-K playgrounds

“It's great for their confidence,” she says. “And it's great for them just being able to follow through and get out there and take those risks.”

TUSD parent Christina Berry started her oldest child in mariachi in 2013 at Davis Elementary. He continues to take part in mariachi today as a student at Roskruge Bilingula K-8. And Berry is happy her younger two children are following in his footsteps.

“It's just so enriching, and it's not just about the music,” Berry says. “It’s the culture, the language — it encompasses so much.”

Like Eastman said, getting used to performing on stage has given Berry’s children confidence. It has helped them be outgoing and engaging with both children and adults.

“Music is the gateway to being able to learn so much more,” Berry says.

Throughout the years, she has seen how badly the programs needed more funding. She’s seen teachers at Davis take home instruments to fix them, and she even launched a GoFundMe in February 2020 to raise $12,000 for the sixth through eighth-grade students in the Mariachi Los Pumas de Roskruge so they would have matching trajes de charro — traditional mariachi garb — to perform in competitions.