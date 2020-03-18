TUSD prepares to head back to school — virtually — amid coronavirus outbreak

Teachers at Tucson’s largest school district will report for work on Monday, albeit remotely, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is keeping students away from shuttered K-12 campuses.

TUSD teachers will begin setting up their virtual classrooms, creating lesson plans that will be used for instruction in the event that the state-mandated closure, announced on March 15, goes beyond it's planned end date of March 27.

Offering an entirely digital curriculum is a huge hurdle for a district where 65% of families meet the federal poverty guidelines and many don’t have access to a computer or internet at home. But TUSD hopes to have a hybrid model of remote instruction up and running by April 1.

Tucson Unified has a multi-pronged plan that begins with surveying families to assess the scope of the need. In the wake of this global pandemic, service providers have offered to outfit parts of the district with hot spots for students who lack internet, at a reduced cost. Another hurdle will be providing devices to students who lack one in the home.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo thinks it’s likely they will be able to bring a significant portion of the TUSD student body online, either through devices they provide or what families already have at home, but says it will cost at least $1 million.

In the case that the district cannot meet everyone's digital needs, they have a tiered approach. Seniors have priority, many of whom have already earned scholarships and been accepted to colleges around the country. After them, all high schoolers will get outfitted with WiFi and devices. Trujillo says it’s possible that TUSD may have to offer some kind of hard copy workbooks to students in lower grades if they can’t afford to fill the digital need.