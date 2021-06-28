TUSD proposes $660 million budget

Tucson Unified School District has proposed a $660 million budget for the upcoming school year, which the board is set to vote on in July.

TUSD is the third-largest school district in Arizona and serves about 42,000 students.

The governing board approved several budget initiatives over the last few months that are included in the 2021-2022 budget.

One of the initiatives includes raising the minimum hourly rate across the district to $13 an hour.

The district also raised the starting wage for bus drivers and special education teaching assistants, both hard-to-fill positions in high demand. Bus drivers’ new starting wage is $16 an hour, up from $13.35, and the teaching assistants’ new wage is $15 an hour, up from $12.15.

The district also approved an additional $685,000 for raises to bus drivers and special ed teaching assistants who already make more than the starting wage.

And the salary initiative included $175,000 for a rate increase for substitute teachers and $596,000 for a rate increase for retired educators who return to the district.