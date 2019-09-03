Volunteers and Tucson Water crews hand out water at the Tucson Estates Community Center southwest of Tucson on Sept. 3, 2019. A main break at Sheridan and Irvington caused an extensive outage.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

A water main break on Tucson's southwest side has left around 5,000 homes without water and prompted the closure of five area schools.

The outage began around 7 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Sheridan Avenue and West Irvington Road, according to Tucson Water officials. The impacted area stretches from Tucson Estates, which borders Tucson Mountain Park, to south of Valencia Road.

Five schools in the Tucson Unified School District canceled classes on both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the lack of water, according to district spokeswoman Karla Escamilla. TUSD shut down Johnson, Vesey, Banks and Warren elementary schools and Valencia Middle School. Escamilla said the district plans to resume normal school schedules on Thursday.

Officials aren't sure what caused the outage but crews were working to establish a temporary connection Tuesday evening "so that we can provide service to most, if not all, of the affected area," said Fernando Molina, a spokesman for Tucson Water.

Tucson Water set up two distribution sites on Tuesday where they supplied hundreds of residents with cases of water, as well as installed portable toilets and handwashing stations.

Officials will be supplying water to residents at the southwest corner of West Ajo Way and South Kinney Road, and 5900 W. Western Way Cir. until service is restored.

The impacted area caused by a water main break.

Tucson Water crews at the site of a water main break at Sheridan and Irvington southwest of Tucson on Sept. 3, 2019.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

