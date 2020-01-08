TUSD seeks end of court oversight in decades-old desegregation case

Sylvia Campoy, a representative for the Mendoza plaintiffs, said TUSD has not complied with the desegregation court order. There is a continued racial disparity in student discipline and the district hasn’t properly implemented a plan specific to Mexican American Student Services, she said.

“The academic achievement of Mexican American/Latino students continues to be of monumental concern to the Mendoza plaintiffs,” Campoy wrote in an email. “The seemingly casual abandonment of these type of academic services manifests the district’s ongoing lack of good faith effort in implementing important elements of its desegregation court order.

“Since the inception of its desegregation court order some 40 years ago, TUSD has denied any wrongdoing and has consistently argued its full compliance.”

The district receives more than $60 million annually from a tax levy to cover expenses in the desegregation effort.

Once the case is closed, TUSD will still have the funds available to them for a time, but Trujillo said the district will only ask the taxpayers for the funds necessary to keep successful student programs.