The TUSD Governing Board set dates for two public hearings on proposed updates to the district’s Family Life curriculum, or sex education.
The meetings will be held at the following times and places:
- Aug. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Duffy Community Center multipurpose room, 5145 E. Fifth St.
- Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cholla High School auditorium, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
A change to the curriculum is four years in the making. A committee chosen by the board, which convened in March, reviewed and modified the curriculum, which was first adopted in 1996. It was updated in 2006.
The classes are opt-in only, with alternatives for students who don’t want to take the classes. The classes are offered every year in fourth through eighth grades and once in high school.
The proposed Family Life curriculum was posted on TUSD’s website for public review on Aug. 1.
The board is scheduled to vote on adopting the changes on Aug. 27.