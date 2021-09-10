TUSD to appeal ruling that could cost district taxpayers $10M

Tucson Unified is appealing a Court of Appeals decision that TUSD homeowners are solely responsible for the cost of court-ordered desegregation programs, with no help from the state.

The unanimous decision by judges, on Aug. 18, overturned a previous decision by the Arizona Tax Court requiring the Legislature to repay outstanding desegregation money, saying lawmakers were within their rights three years ago in deciding such expenses were the sole responsibility of district residents and should not burden taxpayers from around the state.

But TUSD and Pima County, which is getting involved because it levies taxes for the district and all local governments, think this latest interpretation is wrong and that an increase in property taxes to TUSD homeowners would run afoul of a 1980 constitutional amendment limiting local taxes to not exceeded a 1% property tax cap.

Last month’s ruling affected $8.1 million that a trial judge had previously ruled the state owed to TUSD after he found the 2018 legislative maneuver illegal. During the appeal, the state declined to pay the district, and the amount in question is now $10.6 million, according to TUSD.