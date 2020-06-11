TUSD to discuss the use officers in schools amid defunding police movement

TUSD will discuss the use of school resource officers on its campuses as the defund-the-police movement gains traction in Tucson and across the country.

Governing Board President Kristel Foster says she is reconsidering her decision to support school resource officers, explaining that it was based on her fear of school shootings and the need to protect students.

She’d like to hear students’ thoughts and ideas on whether having officers on campus makes them feel safe or more vulnerable, she said during a virtual June 9 board meeting.

“I imagine having a police officer — not any particular one but just the police in general — what that uniform symbolizes in these vulnerable students’ lives everyday, that this cannot be easy,” she said. “And we’re asking them to come to our schools everyday to this space and feel safe with an authority figure that threatens their very existence. So my vote to support police officers on our campuses has been about me and my fears for them, not about their fears.”