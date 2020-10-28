TUSD to open schools for hybrid learning Nov. 12

Tucson’s largest school district plans to open schools for hybrid in-person learning on Nov. 12, following a split vote by the governing board.

A TUSD parent survey found that 45% of about 20,000 responding families wanted to start hybrid, which will have cohorts of children split into morning and afternoon sessions, while 71% of teachers said they did not want to go back into the classroom with coronavirus cases on the rise yet again.

TEACHERS WANT TO HOLD OFF

Tucson Unified will continue to offer remote instruction for families who want it for the rest of the school year.

The fear that TUSD teachers have to return to the classroom is one of the reasons Tucson Unified board member Rachael Sedgwick has been asking the district to wait until January or later to open.

“Teachers have advocated so strongly, and so many parents, so many families have reached out, and they really were fully in support of an opening in January for a hybrid learning plan,” she said during the Oct. 27 board meeting.

Sedgwick said the district and educators also needed more time to prepare for the transition.

The TUSD teachers union also thinks the district should wait until January to begin hybrid instruction, says Tucson Education Association President Margaret Chaney.

Planning in two-week increments, because of volatility around the pandemic, creates an unstable environment for teachers and students. Chaney was also concerned what kind of effect the holidays and other school breaks would have on cases.