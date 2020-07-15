TUSD to spend $13M to reopen schools; says monitors, not teachers, might be in classrooms

Nearly $13 million will be spent in an effort to safely reopen Tucson’s largest school district as the coronavirus continues to ravage Arizona.

A big chunk of those funds are the result of TUSD’s decision to adopt an online learning model for all students, regardless of whether their parents keep them home or send them to school once the state deems it safe to do so.

Beyond paying for laptops and tablets and accounting for maintenance of those devices, the district will have to hire school monitors expected to supervise students as some teachers won’t physically be in classrooms, teaching remotely instead.

About 50% of TUSD families have said they want their children to return to in-person learning on Aug. 17 — the tentative start date set by Gov. Doug Ducey. Arizona Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman said Wednesday she and Ducey are reevaluating that date, according to Cronkite News.

Ducey is requiring school districts to offer a full academic year of in-person learning to any family who wants it for schools to be able to maintain funding levels comparable to last year’s.

When Tucson Unified School District opens, students who are doing in-person learning will be assigned a computer and a learning lab or work space with about 13 students to a room. That room will be overseen by a monitor, who will supervise the students, making sure they are safe and following health department guidelines around the coronavirus, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Whether doing in-person or virtual instruction, students in the same class will be doing the same virtual instruction with the same teacher. That teacher does not need to be in the same physical space as the students, and may not be, with some teachers working from home and others at the school.