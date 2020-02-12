TUSD works to avert $1 million in unpaid lunch debt with cap on charged meals

And a small percentage of families would qualify for free and reduced lunch but didn’t submit an application at the start of the school year.

The 2017 changes included requirements that districts make reasonable efforts to collect unpaid meal charges.

When students are in the red, the district sends biweekly emails and phone calls. They also mail letters, and staff will make calls to accounts over $100 in debt. Parents or guardians can also put an alert on their student’s account so the student can’t get a chargeable meal.

“We do get some parents, once we reach out to them, who do get pretty upset that their child has racked up charges,” Aguilar told the board. “They don’t want that to be an option for their students.”

About 5,000 student meal accounts are in the negative at any given time with an average $41.50 unpaid. High schools comprise 46% of debt, more than any other category of school.

Students groups at the high schools chose fruit and cheese as the alternative meal instead of a grilled-cheese sandwich, Aguilar said. At least it’s something for the student who doesn’t have any other food option, she said.

The district estimates that providing meals under the new policy will cost between $350,000 to $450,000 annually. The new rule will go into effect on March 1.

