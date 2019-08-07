A fake Marana High School twitter account tweeted on Tuesday that the school is “pro-Trump.”
The Twitter account does not belong to the district and is an impersonation, Marana Unified School District spokeswoman Tamara Crawley said.
The tweet and the account came to their attention shortly after it was posted. The district has asked Twitter to remove the account, which was created this month.
The pro-Trump tweet appears to be a response to a tweet that was critical of students at the school district displaying a flag that read “Trump 2020,” and included photos.
“Displaying the flag is consistent with our students expressing their First Amendment rights,” Crawley said. “We are a public educational institution that respects all rights, and we do not take a position on any particular belief.”
In 2016, Marana High School made headlines when it prohibited students from displaying the Confederate flag from campus. The district said at the time that the display by a group of students had become a disruption and created an unwelcoming environment for classmates and staff of color.