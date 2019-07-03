Firefighters from Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire fought a two-acre brush fire on private property that burned up to the west side of La Cholla Blvd., north of River Road on July 3, 2019. Several structures were threatened, though none burned. Pima County Sheriff's deputies closed La Cholla in both directions for more than 30 minutes due to firefighting and heavy smoke. There were no reports of injuries.
Two-acre brush fire closes La Cholla Blvd. at River Road
Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson.