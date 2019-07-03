Crews from Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire at a brush fire on private property that burned up to the west side of La Cholla Blvd., north of River Road on July 3, 2019. 

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Firefighters from Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire fought a two-acre brush fire on private property that burned up to the west side of La Cholla Blvd., north of River Road on July 3, 2019. Several structures were threatened, though none burned. Pima County Sheriff's deputies closed La Cholla in both directions for more than 30 minutes due to firefighting and heavy smoke. There were no reports of injuries.

Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson.

