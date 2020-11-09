Two-alarm fire destroys part of building south of downtown Tucson

A two-alarm fire Sunday night destroyed much of a building at 1021 S. Sixth Ave., north of East 22nd Street.
The build was fully engulfed when Tucson Fire units arrived at 8:43 p.m. The fire was under control at 9:30pm.
No one was in the building and no injuries were reported.
An arrest had been made in connection with the fire, which is being investigated as an arson, Detective Sean Garnand, of the Tucson Police Department, said. No more information was immediately available Monday afternoon.
In 2012, the Arizona Daily Star referred to the building as Springpedic Mattress Factory. In 1931, McBride Lumber Company was at the location then City Auto Wrecking.
