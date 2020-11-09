 Skip to main content
Two-alarm fire destroys part of building south of downtown Tucson

Smoke rises from a building at 1021 S. 6th Ave., on Nov. 9, 2020 after it burned Sunday night. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A two-alarm fire Sunday night destroyed much of a building at 1021 S. Sixth Ave., north of East 22nd Street.

The build was fully engulfed when Tucson Fire units arrived at 8:43 p.m. The fire was under control at 9:30pm.

No one was in the building and no injuries were reported.

Tucson Fire units at a two-alarm building fire, 1021 S. 6th Ave., on Nov. 8, 2020.

An arrest had been made in connection with the fire, which is being investigated as an arson, Detective Sean Garnand, of the Tucson Police Department, said. No more information was immediately available Monday afternoon.

In 2012, the Arizona Daily Star referred to the building as Springpedic Mattress Factory. In 1931, McBride Lumber Company was at the location then City Auto Wrecking.

Tucson Fire units at a two-alarm building fire, 1021 S. 6th Ave., on Nov. 8, 2020.

