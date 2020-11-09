 Skip to main content
Two-alarm fire severely damages building south of downtown Tucson

  • Updated

Smoke rises from a building at 1021 S. 6th Ave., on Nov. 9, 2020 after it burned Sunday night. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A two-alarm fire on Sunday night destroyed much of a building at 1021 S. 6th Ave. Tucson Fire units arrived at 8:43pm Sunday to find the structure fully involved in fire. A second alarm was called to assist with firefighting. The fire was under control at 9:30pm. There was no one inside and no injuries reported. An arrest was made in connection with the fire last night, according Tucson Police Det. Sean Garnand. 

In 2012, the Arizona Daily Star referred to the building as Springpedic Mattress Factory. In 1931, the address was home McBride Lumber Company, then City Auto Wrecking. In 1964, Auto Plane, an auto mechanic business, bought the location and expanded its operation. Last reference to the business in the newspaper was in 1986, after celebrating 40 years in business.

Tucson Fire units at a two-alarm building fire, 1021 S. 6th Ave., on Nov. 8, 2020.

