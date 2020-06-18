Two arrested after police find man dead, woman injured in desert on Tucson's west side

Tucson police have arrest two people on suspicion of first-degree murder charges after a man was killed in broad daylight in a desert area behind a west-side neighborhood.
Neighbors in the 1900 block of West Calle Campana De Plata called police June 16 after "hearing screams from the desert area near their homes," at about 3:30 p.m., the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
There, officers found a man and a woman with stab wounds, the news release said.
The male victim, identified as Eugene Rios, 36, was dead and the female, who was not identified, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspects were identified as Patricia Salcido, 33, and Damon Lewis, 40.
Salcido was seen walking out of the desert area when police arrived, police said.
Lewis is suspected of escaping the scene in a vehicle that was later abandoned with blood stains inside, police said.
In addition to first-degree murder, the suspects also face charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated robbery. Salcido faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.
Detectives are still investigating to find others who may have been at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous reports.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.