Two dead after high-speed collision with freeway pillar

Two people died after the vehicle they were collided with a concrete pillar overnight on Tucson's south side.

Tucson Police said said a 2003 Chevy Tahoe traveling southbound on S. Country Club lost control and collided with a concrete pillar underneath Interstate 10 at about 10 p.m.

Tarashia Ross, 38, and Teresita Gonzales, 29, were both ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were not wearing seatbelts.

Traffic detectives determined that speed was a factor in the collision. They also said there were several empty beer bottles in the vehicle. "Alcohol impairment may also be a factor," according to a release. However, final determination on impairment will come from medical testing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.