Two deaths in six days at Pima County jail

Crook was found “unresponsive in his cell” around 3:15 a.m. on Memorial Day — about 24 hours after he was booked into the Pima County jail on a felony warrant and disorderly conduct charge, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators found “no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances,” but also nothing to suggest Crook's death was a suicide, the Sheriff's Department said at the time.

Autopsy results for Crook are pending, and Dixon is scheduled for an autopsy on Thursday, June 10, said Dr. Greg Hess, the Pima County Medical Examiner, whose office is charged with establishing the causes of death.

Dixon was facing three felony domestic violence charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault by interfering with breathing. He also was charged on suspicion of discharging a weapon in city limits and prohibited possession of a weapon, the Sheriff's Department said.

The Sheriff's Department initially refused to provide Dixon's name to news media "out of respect for the family" but reversed course after the Arizona Daily Star filed a public-records request noting the sheriff cannot legally conceal the identity of someone who dies in law enforcement custody.