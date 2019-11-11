Two men died as a result of a single-vehicle car crash Monday on Tucson's Northwest side, officials said.
Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries on North Silverbell Road at North Silver Ridge Lane, just south of West Ina Road at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The driver, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene said Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department. A passenger in the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Silverbell Road was closed for a few hours while deputies investigated the crash. The road has been reopened.
This is still under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.