Two Marana teachers earn prestigious national board certifications

Two Marana teachers earn prestigious board certifications

Two teachers in the Marana Unified School District earned National Board Certification, an advanced teaching credential for educators who meet high educational standards.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards awarded the certifications to Dove Mountain kindergarten teacher Tricia Johnson and Mountain View High School science teacher Danielle Schroeder.

Johnson’s certification is in literacy and language arts in early and middle childhood. Schroeder renewed her board certification in adolescence and young-adult science.

The National Board Certification is a peer-reviewed process “designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide,” a news release said.

“Attainment of National Board Certification is one of the most prestigious awards that a teacher can achieve,” said Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Dumler. “We are incredibly proud of our teachers and recognize the extensive amount of work involved in this rigorous multi-year process.”

