Two Marana teachers earn prestigious national board certifications

Two Marana teachers earn prestigious board certifications
Two teachers in the Marana Unified School District earned National Board Certification, an advanced teaching credential for educators who meet high educational standards.
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards awarded the certifications to Dove Mountain kindergarten teacher Tricia Johnson and Mountain View High School science teacher Danielle Schroeder.
Johnson’s certification is in literacy and language arts in early and middle childhood. Schroeder renewed her board certification in adolescence and young-adult science.
The National Board Certification is a peer-reviewed process “designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide,” a news release said.
“Attainment of National Board Certification is one of the most prestigious awards that a teacher can achieve,” said Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Dumler. “We are incredibly proud of our teachers and recognize the extensive amount of work involved in this rigorous multi-year process.”
Cholla High teacher wins Tucson-based award for excellence
Tucson Values Teachers on Dec. 16 awarded its December Teacher Excellence Award to Cholla High School teacher Maria Vigo.
Vigo’s teaching career spans more than 27 years. She currently is the world languages department head at the TUSD school.
Vigo is skilled at connecting with students and guiding them “into real life with care, compromise and affection,” said Silvia Leal, a University High teacher and former colleague.
Leal nominated Vigo for the award.
“She relates very well with everyone due to her efficiency, sense of humor and generosity,” Leal said.
Every month, Tucson Values Teachers selects a Southern Arizona teacher as the Teacher Excellence Award recipient.
The winner receives $250 from the Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials, as well as school supplies.
Go to TucsonValuesTeachers.org to nominate a teacher.
By Danyelle Khmara
By Danyelle Khmara