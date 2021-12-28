 Skip to main content
Two men wounded, arrested in road rage shooting southeast of Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Two men were injured and later arrested in a road rage shooting southeast of Tucson.

The Dec. 26 road rage incident started on the interstate, leading to an exchange of gunfire between two men, 71-year-old Ronald Hughes and 57-year-old Brian Lewis, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. 

Just before 10 a.m., deputies were called to the 24000 block of East Tonopah Trail, near a residence near J-Six Ranch Road. The men, who did not previously know each other, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Department said. 

Hughes and Lewis have since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

