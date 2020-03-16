Two nonprofits postpone events over coronavirus fears

The Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation has postponed its 12th annual Community Canine Walk for Cops that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the UA.

 Courtesy of Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation

Two upcoming nonprofit community events have been canceled out of precaution over the coronavirus.

The Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation is postponing its 12th annual Community Canine Walk for Cops that was to be held Saturday, March 21, on the mall at the University of Arizona.

The organization will hold the event on a Saturday in October, with an exact date still to be determined. Anyone who has registered for the postponed event will have their registrations transferred to the new event.

Check for more information at www.soazlef.org/canine-walk

Tucson Homeless Connect also is canceling its one-day, one-stop event that was to be held Friday, March 27, at Santa Rita Park, 401 E. 22nd St.

No details have been released on when it will be held.

For more information go to www.tucsonhomelessconnect.org

