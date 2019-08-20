Golfers can add some philanthropic swag to their swing over the next few weeks with charity tournaments to aid local children in need.
First up is Courtney’s Courage Tee Up for Tots Charity Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
In addition to raising more than $800,000 toward childhood cancer research at UA Steele Children’s Research Center over the past two decades, Courtney’s Courage has funneled money into numerous projects designed to support children battling cancer and their families.
In conjunction with Angel Charity for Children, the nonprofit recently began providing “Courtney’s Angel Paks," customized admission bags for newly-diagnosed pediatric cancer patients. The bags include pajamas, slippers, a robe and items personalized to each child. Themes have ranged from sports teams — Golden State Warrior and UA fans, to name a few — to superheroes and family board games. The organization also provides age-appropriate “Sibling Paks” for siblings of the children undergoing treatment.
“Courtney’s Angel Paks lets newly diagnosed patients and families know that someone has thought about their needs and also gives them something to do during long hospital stays,” said Kathy Zillman-Ogden, the administrator/family support services director for Courtney’s Courage.
For the past 19 years, Zillman-Ogden said the Courtney’s Courage Family Assistance Programs has also offered financial assistance with groceries, rent, gas, utilities, car repairs, insurance and other vital needs to offset the often-devastating financial burden that cancer wreaks on families.
Children's advocacy center tournament
Children who have been a victim or witnessed a crime are the beneficiaries of funds raised in the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Arizona National Golf Club, 9777 E. Sabino Greens Drive.
“The Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center provides a safe, compassionate, healing environment for these children. The vast majority of our clients have been physically or sexually abused and we are the only organization in Southern Arizona south of Pinal county that is available for these services,” said Dan Gregory, community development coordinator.
The center provides a range of services for children and families, including advocacy, forensic interviews, counseling and child-friendly medical examinations; it also offers outreach and education to train professionals about recognizing and reporting abuse.
Last year, 1,422 children received services and provided nearly 200 medical examinations.
Gregory said the concept behind the Children’s Advocacy Center is to bring all necessary services for abused children to one location.