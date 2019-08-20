If you go

Courtney’s Courage 21st Annual Tee Up for Tots Charity Golf Tournament

When: Friday, Aug. 23; 6:30 a.m. registration and breakfast; 8 a.m. shotgun start;

Where: Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Cost: $1,500 per foursome.

The entry fee includes tournament play; breakfast; premium goody bag; 19th Hole Luncheon; and an awards presentation with guest speakers. For more information, to make a donation or to register for the tournament, visit www.teeupfortots.org or call 269-9824.

Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament presented by Desert Toyota of Tucson

When: Sunday, Sept. 15; 6:30 a.m. registration; 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Where: Arizona National Golf Club, 9777 E. Sabino Greens Drive.

Cost: $400 per foursome

The entry fee includes tournament play in the four-person scramble format with a cart, range balls, lunch, drink tickets and a goody bag. For information, to make a donation or to register for the tournament, visit www.sacacenter.org or email Dan Gregory at dgregory@soazadvocacy.org.